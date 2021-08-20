Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’ve got ourselves a beautiful weekend ahead of us so make sure that you stay hydrated and have a blast with family and friends! Here’s a few ideas for you.

1. A Biblical Art Exhibition Of All 66 Books Of The Bible (The Museum of Biblical Art in Dallas) – Fri. August 20 & Sat. August 21

Time to Revive, along with UPPERROOM Dallas and Holy Land Missions, is excited to present an intimate portrait of the Messiah. Come and experience an interactive art exhibit whose future home will prayerfully be in Jerusalem! Imagine visualizing Christ in every book of the Bible while sitting in His presence with prayer and worship (as led by UPPERROOM Dallas).

This two-day event is FREE! Doors open at 11am each day for the art exhibit.

UPPERROOM prayer and worship starts each evening at 7pm.

Click here to RSVP and to get for more information!

2. Feed A Family w/ 90.9 KCBI! (Frisco – Mardel Christian & Education Store) – Sat. August 21 (10am – 1pm)

Many families in DFW are struggling with basic needs, like putting food on the table, after a tough year. You probably want to help, but don’t know where to begin. Through KCBI and Buckner International, you can be on mission in Dallas Fort Worth and help feed the hungry. Starting Monday, August 2, drop off non-perishable food at a Mardel Christian & Education Store near you. Your support will help our ministry partner, Buckner Family Hope Centers, get food, along with a Bible, to families who desperately need it. Thank you for loving and feeding families in need!

KCBI’s Kelly Corday will be on site Sat, August 21 at our Feed a Family Outreach at the Frisco Mardel, 5222 Preston Road, Frisco, TX from 10:00am to 1:00pm. She’ll be taking your donations and broadcasting LIVE! (We’ll also load you up with gifts, and enter to WIN a KCBI vintage blue tooth radio!)

If you’d like to learn how you can participate in this outreach, click here!

3. The 93rd Annual North Texas Fair & Rodeo (Fri. Aug. 20 – Sat. August 28th)

The 93rd annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo will begin Friday and run through Aug. 28 in Denton.

The event will kick off with a performance by Aaron Watson, and the 2021 lineup includes Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Terri Clark, Sawyer Brown, and Randall King, according to a city news release. The PRCA Rodeo will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and free-style bull fighting. Additional attractions include a parade around the downtown square, tractor pull, carnival rides and more.

The fairgrounds are located at 2217 North Carroll Blvd. in Denton. Click here for the calendar and more information!