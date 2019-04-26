Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s about time that we got back outside considering that the rain, for the most part, is gone this weekend! Except for Sunday morning so make sure to plan your weekend accordingly. 😉

1. Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. (Artisan Center Theatre – Fort Worth) – Fri. April 26th – Sat. April 27th

The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. An energetic musical which follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Tickets start at just $7 and you can buy them here!

2. Hillsong United – USA Tour 2019 (The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory – Irving) – Mon. April 29th & Tues. April 30th (7:30 PM)

The Hillsong UNITED Tour is coming to Dallas this weekend with Joel Houston, Taya Smith, JD, Matt Crocker, Jad Gillies, Ben Hastings and more! Hear all your favorite UNITED songs including Oceans, So Will I, Touch the Sky, as well as songs from their brand-new album. Special guests are Amanda Lindsey Cook and Mack Brock on select dates.

To get your tickets to this amazing concert, you can click here!

KCBI is giving away tickets all day THIS Saturday, just listen between 9AM – 6PM for the keyword for that hour and go to KCBI.org and type in that keyword to qualify for your chance to see Hillsong United!

3. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Waxahachie) Sat. April 13th – May 27th (10 AM – 7 PM)

Travel back in time for a taste of life in an English Renaissance village with period-themed entertainment from a huge case of knights, villagers, fire jugglers, jousters, sword fighters and even mermaids. Join in the merriment and gnaw on a giant turkey leg. Sip an ale in one of the village pubs. Watch artisans perform demos of their crafts, from metalsmithing to candle making. Shop for Renaissance-inspired items like art, jewelry, glasswork, and armor.

The festival takes place on a 155-acre site in Waxahachie and runs for eight weekends in April and May, each weekend with a different theme. Period costumes are encouraged and are even for rent at the event.

If you’d like more information about this incredible experience, click here!

4. Grand Prairie Main Street Fest (200 W. Main Street.) – Fri. April 26th – Sun. April 28th

The 8th annual Main Street Fest celebrates the fun, festive, family atmosphere of Grand Prairie with three nights of live music, novelty shows, carnival rides, arts & crafts, a business expo, lots of food trucks, a farmer’s market, Kid Zone and more.

Music headliners include the Casey Donahew Band (Friday 10 p.m.), Tyler Farr (Saturday 10 p.m.) and Grupo Siggno (Sunday at 6:30 p.m.) Also performing are Jason Boland & the Straggler, Kody West and the Tejas Brothers.

Admission to Main Street Fest is free. There is a fee for some activities.

To learn more about Main Street Fest, click here!

