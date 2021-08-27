Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

A sunny weekend indeed for DFW as we look at temperatures remaining in the 90’s over the next several weeks but don’t be discouraged, we have all indoor events for this upcoming weekend! 🙂

1. SeeLife 2021: Dallas (American Airlines Center – Downtown Dallas) – Sat. August 28th (7pm) – Free

The American Airlines Center is the place to be on Saturday, August 28th for the SeeLife 2021: DALLAS TX Live Event! Join thousands of everyday pro-life heroes for a night of music and worship, special recognition of pro-life stories, and interactive exhibits and experiences. Your kids will love exploring a mobile ICU (baby ultrasound) vehicles and filling an Embrace Grace Love Box for single young women considering abortion. If you live in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, or anywhere, join us for this in-person celebration.

Brought to you by Focus on the Family, this event will feature world class music and speakers such as Amy Ford, Matthew West, Jim Daly, Nick Vujicic, and Toni Clarke!

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT. The main event starts at 7. Click here to register for free!

2. Jim Gaffigan’s The Fun Tour: Toyota Music Factory in Irving (Fri. August 27th) – 8pm

Come see world-renowned comedian Jim Gaffigan on his latest tour, The Fun Tour, at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Fri. August 27th at 8pm!

If you’d like to get tickets, you can click here!

3. Dallas Cowboys 2021 Training Camp (The Ford Center in Frisco) – Fri. August 27th – Sat. August 28th – Free

The Cowboys will return to Frisco, TX for the remainder of 2021 Training Camp presented by American Airlines.

Friday, August 27th at 11:15am – 1:30pm

Saturday, August 28th at 10:15am – 11:15am

All training camp practices are free and open to the public.

For additional details, click here!