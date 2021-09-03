Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It looks like another hot weekend as we continue to have temperatures in the high 90’s! Make sure you stay hydrated and cool as well as take a look at some of these cool events for you and your family!

1. Space Jam Pop-Up Activation (AT&T Discovery District) – Until Dec. 31 (Free)

The Looney Tunes are back on the court with LeBron James leading the team. Hop on down to the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas to check out the Space Jam pop-up activation set up in The Experience Store and AT&T Showcase.

The Space Jam pop-up activation is great for kids and adults alike. You can sit in movie seats as part of the Tune Squad or the Goon Squad, see basketballs complete with each characters handprint, design your own Tune Squad player, play interactive games, and shoot some hoops in the decked-out court. Click here to see a video preview of the pop-up experience.

Come by to experience both in the AT&T Experience Store and AT&T Showcase opens July 15 and is ongoing, open:

Monday through Friday from 8am–8pm

Saturday from 10am–8pm

Sunday from noon–6pm

Click here to learn more or to get your tickets!

2. Dinosaurs Live! At the Heard Museum (Sat. Sept. 4th – February 21, 2022) – McKinney

Let your imagination run wild as you travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail to get up-close and personal with 11 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit always gives families and friends a fun, educational activity to enjoy together. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar! Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig.

When: through October 30

Where: The Heard Museum McKinney

Cost: Price included with Heard Museum admission and free for Members

Click here if you’d like to learn more or get your tickets online!

3. Movies on Main (Village of Rowlett Downtown) – Every Friday in September

Join Rowlett again for the Movies on Main series every Friday evening in September on the lawn at Village of Rowlett Downtown. There will be a kids’ area, vendors and other attractions, so be sure to bring the whole family. The movies will begin at dusk but come early to eat and enjoy the festivities.

The movies featured are:

Friday, September 3 – Raya and the Last Dragon

Friday, September 10 – Tom and Jerry

Friday, September 17 – The Croods

Friday, September 24 – Scoob

Clean and sanitized restrooms will be available for patrons to use throughout the event. Click here if you’d like to learn more!