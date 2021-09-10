Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Things are beginning to cool down just a bit this weekend but it’s still going to hit the 90’s so make sure you stay cool and enjoy yourself! We’ve got cool events going on over the next few things for the kids and adults alike so make sure you check these out.

1. Parents Night Out Lewisville (Lewisville Thrive Pool) – Fri. Sept. 10th

Parents, look no further. Here is your opportunity to have a relaxing evening while your child(ren) are getting worn out playing in the pool and participating in other fun aquatic activities. Age: 6-11.

Lewisville Thrive Pool

1950 Valley Parkway

Lewisville, TX 75067

Fee: $20/child

Find more info here!

2. Van Gogh Exhibit Dallas: The Immersive Experience (The Lighthouse – Dallas) – Various times and dates

From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million visitors in Paris and after a sold-out run in Toronto, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit makes its mark at a historic Venue in the heart of Dallas! Lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius. You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.

Get your tickets and info here!

3. Deep Ellum Arts Festival (Fri. Sept. 10 – Sun. Sept 12) – 11am – 11pm each day (Free)

The free 3-day, Deep Ellum Arts Festival® in Downtown Dallas embodies everything that makes DFW rock. Experience more than 200 juried decorative and visual artists selling and commissioning original works, and 100 original bands and performers artists showcasing the newest sights and sounds from six different stages and two additional performance areas! Festival attendees can stroll through displays of cutting-edge decorative arts and admire, commission, and purchase the works of sculptors, muralists, jewelers, painters, leather and wood crafters, as well as other specialized fine artists, some of whom will be creating original pieces on the spot.

Click here if you’d like to learn more!