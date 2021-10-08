Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

While it’s going to be in the 90’s this weekend, at least the clouds will provide some shade during that time so make sure you take advantage of this beautiful weekend!

1. State Fair Of Texas (Fair Park in Dallas) – Until Oct. 17th – Red River Showdown This Weekend (Sat. Oct. 9th)

As a celebration of Texas heritage, the State Fair aims to embody all aspects of Lone Star culture. Although much has changed since its humble beginnings as a local fair and exposition, the State Fair of Texas embraces its historical roots and strives to preserve the traditions upon which it was built.

After a year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the time-honored tradition is returning in all its Lone Star glory on Friday, September 24. It has been nearly two years since we closed the gates and said so long after the 2019 State Fair, and with more anticipation for fall than ever before, we are counting the days until we welcome back people from all walks of life with a great, big, “Howdy, Folks!” at the 2021 State Fair of Texas.

Mark your calendars for the 2021 State Fair of Texas and say “howdy” right back to Big Tex until October 17 at historic Fair Park in Dallas. Season passes and regular tickets can be purchased here!

2. Autumn At The Arboretum 2021 (The Dallas Arboretum) – This Weekend Until Oct. 31st

Autumn at the Arboretum, the Southwest’s favorite fall festival, runs September 18 through October 31, 2021. Though the festival ends on Halloween, the Pumpkin Village remains open through Thanksgiving weekend. The 16th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash, hailing from THE pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, throughout the garden.

New this year is the location of the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village – behind the Jonsson Color Garden transformed into the theme Bugtopia. The signature display comes alive with larger-than-life insect topiaries, fascinatingly bugged-out pumpkin houses, and, of course, a maze for younger visitors. Special events, live music and Halloween festivities round out this favorite fall festival.

For more information, visit here!

3. Audubon Center Second Saturday Guided Hike (Trinity River Audubon Center – Dallas) – Second Sat. Every Month Through March

Hit the trails for a guided hike at Trinity River Audubon Center! Join us for a guided tour led by one of our Educators. Learn about our surrounding habitat while you enjoy a hike. Every second Saturday, the trails are open to all ages and the entry to the grounds is included in your ticket price. Audubon Texas is a Texan by Nature Conservation Partner.

Want to learn more? Get your tickets here!