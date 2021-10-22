Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As temperatures continue to cool down, the weather has never been more perfect for you and your family to get out and have some fun! Take advantage of some of these awesome events happening this weekend!

1. NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery Tour (The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, Texas) – Sat. Oct. 23rd – 7PM

NEEDTOBREATHE will be live in concert with Switchfoot and the New Respects on Saturday, October 23rd at 7pm at the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas for their latest Into The Mystery Tour!

2. Autumn At The Arboretum (Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden) – Until Oct. 31st

Autumn at the Arboretum, the Southwest’s favorite fall festival, runs through October 31, 2021. The Pumpkin Village will remain open through Thanksgiving weekend. The 16th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash, hailing from THE pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, throughout the garden.

New this year is the location of the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village – behind the Jonsson Color Garden transformed into the theme Bugtopia. The signature display comes alive with larger-than-life insect topiaries, fascinatingly bugged-out pumpkin houses, and, of course, a maze for younger visitors. Special events, live music and Halloween festivities round out this favorite fall festival.

3. Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show (Fort Worth Alliance Airport) – Sat. Oct 23rd – Sun. Oct. 24th (10AM – 4:30PM)

The world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back! Watch them as they soar through the North Texas skies at the 31st Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show. This drive-in air show has been named the number one air show in USA TODAY 2020 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This North Texas community event will offer a hybrid drive-in air show, open to the public Saturday–Sunday, October 23–24.

Choose to purchase tickets to park in the general admission parking or premium parking areas. Load up the chairs, picnic blanket, football and corn hole and enjoy an old-fashioned outdoor picnic with family and friends within your “parking pod” without having to go too far to watch the show and later pack up and go. If that doesn’t suit your fancy, add to your parking ticket upgraded seating options in the Captains’ Club sponsored by Hillwoodor the new VIP Pinnacle Club.

Website: https://www.allianceairshow.com/

