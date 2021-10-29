Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

The weather is going to be beautiful this weekend as high temperatures will only reach the 70’s! So to celebrate the cool temperatures, check out some of these fun events in your area!

1. Kindness Duck Project Party with World’s Largest Rubber Duck (Trinity Park in Fort Worth) – Sat. Oct 30 (10:00am – 8:00pm)

The Big #KindnessDuck Party is the kick-off event for the Kindness Duck Project, one of Fort Worth’s newest nonprofits, and headlining the event is the world’s largest rubber duck—all six stories of her and her 10-foot-tall Baby Duck to boot.

The best food trucks, drinks, and vendors Cowtown has to offer will be waiting for you and your entire family at this inaugural festival supporting the Kindness Duck Project.

Entry to the Big #KindnessDuck Party is free. Visit here to book your reserved parking.

2. Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary (McKinney, Texas) – Until Feb. 21st, 2022

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

During the 16th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, a Stegoceras, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also a feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.

3. Autumn At The Arboretum (Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden) – Final Weekend (Until Oct. 31st)

Autumn at the Arboretum, the Southwest’s favorite fall festival, runs through October 31, 2021. The Pumpkin Village will remain open through Thanksgiving weekend. The 16th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash, hailing from THE pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, throughout the garden.

New this year is the location of the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village – behind the Jonsson Color Garden transformed into the theme Bugtopia. The signature display comes alive with larger-than-life insect topiaries, fascinatingly bugged-out pumpkin houses, and, of course, a maze for younger visitors. Special events, live music and Halloween festivities round out this favorite fall festival.

