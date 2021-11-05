Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is officially getting cold outside so make sure you stay warm if you’re going to be out this weekend! Other than that, we’ve got some amazing events in DFW for you to check out!

1. FamilyLife’s Weekend To Remember Marriage Getaway (Omni Mandalay Hotel at Las Colinas, Irving) – Fri. Nov. 5 – Sun. Nov. 7

Take your marriage to the next level at FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember® Marriage Getaway in Dallas!

This is more than just an escape from your busy schedule for a romantic weekend for you and your spouse. This is your chance to discover exactly how incredible your marriage can be by gaining new insights into God’s perfect plan for married life. At Weekend to Remember, you will learn to connect with your spouse more intimately, understand God’s blueprints for a wonderful marriage, and draw from the experience and advice of leading marriage experts. Start making plans for a Weekend to Remember today!

When:

November 5, 2021 – November 7, 2021

Friday at 7:00 PM- Sunday at 12:30 PM

Where:

Omni Mandalay Hotel at Las Colinas

221 East Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, Texas, 75039, USA

If you’d like to get tickets to this amazing event for your marriage, click here!

2. Fall at Yesterland Farm (Until Sun. Nov. 7th) – Canton, Texas

Fall is back y’all! Get ready to visit the farm for pumpkin picking, our corn maze, amazement rides, fireworks, and so much more! This is one Texas Farmily Fall Tradition you don’t want to miss!

Check everything off of your “Fall Bucket List” during our Fall Festival! Pick a pumpkin from the Yesterland Farm Pumpkin Patch, enjoy Fall farm food, navigate your way through our corn maze, ride our roller coasters, and enjoy fall family fun!

Click here to get your tickets and information!

3. Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary (McKinney, Texas) – Until Feb. 21st, 2022

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

During the 16th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, a Stegoceras, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also a feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.