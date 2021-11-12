Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend but you may want to bring a coat just in case because temperatures will only get as high as the 60’s! Other than that, lots of cool events for you and your family this weekend so don’t miss out!

1. The Trains at NorthPark (NorthPark Mall – Dallas) – Sat. Nov. 13, 2021 – Sun. Jan. 2, 2022

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), and presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will mark its 23rd year at NorthPark Center. Each year, the beloved holiday experience welcomes more than 70,000, and it has helped raise millions of dollars for RMHD since its original run in 1987.

Returning November 13, 2021-January 2, 2022, the Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 750 railcars. Visitors to the exhibit will experience watching the trains circle 1,600 feet of tracks rolling from coast to coast on a whimsical journey across the United States.

2. Snowflake Bazaar (Plano West Senior High School) – Sat. Nov. 13- Sun. Nov. 14

Buy locally crafted items for the holidays, home, and other occasion – seasonal items, floral design, gourmet specialties, jewelry, toys, candles, home accessories, ladies and children’s apparel, personalized items, handbags, and so much more! There will be more than 100 vendors as well as food for purchase.

When: November 13 – 14

Where: Plano West Senior High School

Cost: Admission and Parking are free

3. 'Neath the Wreath Holiday Market (Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center) – Thurs. Nov. 11 – Sun. Nov. 14

The four-day holiday gift market hosts over 13,000 shoppers and over 125 merchants each year from throughout Texas and beyond. This market features the best in unique holiday and home décor, ladies clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food, and more.

When: November 11 – 14

Where: Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center

Cost: $12 – $15

4. Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary (McKinney, Texas) – Until Feb. 21st, 2022

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

During the 16th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, a Stegoceras, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also a feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.