Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’re finally in December and there are so many things going on this weekend to get your family in the Christmas spirit!

1. A Drummer Boy Christmas with For King & Country (Dickies Arena in Fort Worth) – Fri. Dec. 3rd – 7PM

For King & Country will be in concert for their Drummer Boy Christmas Tour in Fort Worth! The brothers, Joel and Luke Smallbone, will be bringing their annual Christmas spectacular to arenas around the country, performing their Top 10 album, A Drummer Boy Christmas as well as your favorite For King & Country hits over the years.

While the website says they are sold out, there are a few tickets here and there up for grabs so if you’re interested, click here!

2. St. Nicholas Christmas Show (Hilton Anatole in Dallas) – Sat, Dec 4, 2021, 11:00 AM – Sun, Dec 5, 2021, 8:00 PM

This is an exciting event for the whole family! Taking place at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX on December 4th and 5th, this event seeks to bring the true joy and meaning of Christmas to life. Listen to talks by Dr. Scott Hahn , Raymond Arroyo, and Christ Stefanick, sing along with authentic Christmas music by Dave Moore Music, take pictures with St. Nicholas, play games, win prizes, shop for Christmas gifts, and so much more. Bring the whole family and make memories that will last forever!

Also, make sure to stop by the KCBI Table on Saturday for free KCBI swag!

You can learn more about this event here!

3. The Trains at NorthPark (NorthPark Mall in Dallas) – Until Jan. 2nd

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), and presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will mark its 23rd year at NorthPark Center. Each year, the beloved holiday experience welcomes more than 70,000, and it has helped raise millions of dollars for RMHD since its original run in 1987. Returning November 13, 2021 – January 2, 2022, the Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 750 railcars.

Visitors to the exhibit will experience watching the trains circle 1,600 feet of tracks rolling from coast to coast on a whimsical journey across the United States.

Click here if you’d like to learn more or get your tickets!