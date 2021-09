It’s a moment that we’ve been waiting for going on months and it’s finally here! Recently, Jay Allen and his wife Kailey (who is 20 weeks pregnant) got to find out the gender of their baby and now they want to share it with the world.

IT’S A BOY!

We are absolutely thrilled for them as they shared this news and we just continue to ask that you pray for them as they get closer and closer to welcoming their son in January of 2022!