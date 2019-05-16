Jay Allen Saves Rebecca’s Son’s Diet

If you’re a parent, you definitely understand the struggle of dealing with a picky eater. Whether it’s vegetables or whatever you’re planning for dinner that night, there is always the worry that your kid isn’t getting the right amount of nutrients they need in order to keep growing like they’re supposed to. Can Jay Allen give you a suggestion? Because it worked with Rebecca’s son!

If you’d like to watch the video from when Jay Allen tried “Milk-Coke” on the air, watch it below!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!