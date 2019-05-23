Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Acorns

Join over 5 million people and start investing your spare change with Acorns! Sign up in under 5 minutes and grow from there with a full financial wellness system at your fingertips. Acorns is your guide to financial security.

Simple transparent pricing starting at just $1/month.



Invest For Your Future

• We automatically invest your spare change from everyday purchases with Round-Ups!

• Add as little as $5/day, week or month with a Recurring Investment!

• Make a One-Time Investment or withdraw for free when you need it.

• Invest in a diversified smart portfolio including thousands of stocks and bonds, built by experts and recommended for you!

• Add an Acorns Later retirement account for just $1 more per month!

Spend Smarter

• Upgrade to Acorns Spend, the only checking account with a debit card that saves and invests for you! Just $3 per month.

• Tungsten metal debit card in signature Acorns green.

• No low-balance or overdraft fees and free or fee-reimbursed ATMs nationwide!

• Earn Local Found Money — up to 10% from select local restaurants and businesses!

• All-digital banking, from direct deposit to instant card-lock.

Earn Found Money

• 300+ top brands that invest in you when you shop!

• Earn even more from side gigs with Airbnb, Uber, Lyft and more!

Grow Your Knowledge

• Original money how-tos, news, and interviews with advice from Tony Robbins, Kevin Durant and more!

Security

• Your data is protected with 256-bit encryption and never stored on your devices.

• Acorns Securities, LLC is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Your investments are protected up to $500,000.

• Acorns Spend is an FDIC-insured checking account all the way to $250,000, plus fraud protection and instant, all-digital card lock.

• Continuous fraud monitoring.

Pricing

Acorns offers simple, subscription pricing at three tiers for $1, $2 or $3 per month until you have $1 million invested with us.

You can download Acorns today for FREE on Apple & Android with their minimum plans starting at just $1 a month! Get started in saving money like never before by clicking here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!