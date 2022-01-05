Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: BibleProject

We’re building a journey through the story of Scripture where you’ll learn how to read the Bible as you read the Bible. Go beyond chapters and verses to experience sections of the Bible intended to be understood together. You’re also be able to watch and listen to our entire library of videos and podcasts in one place, at any time.

When we read the Bible the way it was designed, we discover a unified story. We’re building a reading journey that equips you with the skills to see the larger story of the Bible, every time you read.

Read in Movements

Go beyond chapters and verses to experience sections of Scripture intended to be understood together.

Discover Patterns as You Read

Follow our guided reading Journey to discover biblical patterns. Collect a set of links for each primary pattern within a movement.

Grow Your Bible Reading Skills

Choose self-paced studies through the Skills tab. Learn and develop reading skills that help you experience the Bible the way it was designed.

Explore Our Entire Video Library

Watch and listen to our entire library of videos and podcasts in one place, organized by series and available for download. Explore the related Scriptures and resources, and follow your Bible curiosity.

If you’re interested in learning how to read and understand the Bible like never before, download the BibleProject app today!