Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Calm

Calm is the #1 app for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation. Join the millions experiencing better sleep, lower stress, and less anxiety with our guided meditations, Sleep Stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music. Calm is recommended by top psychologists, therapists, and mental health experts.

Calm is the perfect mindfulness app for beginners, but also includes hundreds of programs for intermediate and advanced users. Guided meditation sessions are available in lengths of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 minutes so you can choose the perfect length to fit with your schedule.

Sleep Stories are bedtime stories that are guaranteed to lull you into a deep and restful slumber. Calm has 100+ exclusive Sleep Stories for adults and children alike, featuring well-known talent such as Stephen Fry, Matthew McConaughey, Leona Lewis, and Jerome Flynn. Drift off to dreamland and wake up refreshed.

Sleep Stories include:

• Wonder – Join Matthew McConaughey on a dreamy story about the mysteries of the universe.

• Blue Gold – Let master storyteller Stephen Fry take you on a calming journey through the lavender fields and sleepy village of Provence

• The Nordland Night Train – Travel up the scenic coast of Norway aboard one of Europe’s most breathtaking and remote railways.

• Happy Little Zzzs with Bob Ross – Drift off to the soothing brush strokes of beloved painter and TV host Bob Ross.

• And many more…

Mindfulness Topics include:

• Deep Sleep

• Calming Anxiety

• Managing Stress

• Focus and Concentration

• Relationships

• Breaking Habits

• Happiness

• Gratitude

• Self-Esteem

• Body Scan

• Loving-Kindness

• Forgiveness

• Non-judgement

• Mindfulness at Work

• Mindful Walking

• Calm Kids

• And so much more…

Also Featuring:

• An original Daily Calm every day: a 10-minute program added daily to help ease you into the day or unwind with before bed

• 7 and 21-day mindfulness programs for both beginner and advanced users

• Calm Masterclass: Life changing audio classes featuring world-renowned experts

• Calm Body: Mindful stretching and movement to relax your body during the day

• Music: Exclusive music engineered to help you focus, relax or sleep

• Soundscapes: Ocean waves, Heavy Rain, Camp Fire, Babbling Brook, and other sounds to help you sleep

• Breathing exercises to help you relax

• Unguided timed meditation

• 30+ soothing nature sounds and scenes to use during meditation, yoga or to help you sleep

Calm saves your meditation and sleep sessions to your Apple Health app.

You can download Calm today for FREE on Apple & Android with their free trial! Also, if you’d like to upgrade what Calm can do for you, they offer an auto-renewing monthly subscription at $14.99/month and an auto-renewing yearly subscription at $69.99/year to provide you with unlimited access to the Calm Collection while you maintain an active subscription. Calm also offers a Lifetime subscription for $399.99 which is paid for by a one-off upfront payment with unlimited access to the Calm Collection forever.

Learn more about how to get started with Calm by clicking here!

