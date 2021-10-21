Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Canva

Ready to get your ideas moving? Canva makes design amazingly simple (and fun)! Create stunning designs with your photos and videos—even if you’re not a design expert!

How To Use Canva

1. Start from scratch or a ready-to-use design

Create a design with our blank canvas, or save time when you use any of our 60,000 FREE templates created by professional designers.

2. Add text on photos

Easily add quotes or multiple text to photos. Change the font (we’ve got 700+ options!), size, color, spacing, and position.

3. Use the perfect image

Upload pictures from your device gallery, or pick from our library of premium photos & illustrations.

4. Edit pictures like a pro

Use our free photo editor to apply filters, change up the brightness, add vignette, and more.

5. Show it off to the world

Share your designs directly to Instagram, WhatsApp, email—or simply save to your device.

Edit Videos On Your Mobile Device? With Canva, You Can!

Come play with Canva’s upgraded video editor and movie maker.

Start from scratch or choose a pro template.

Edit with ease, splice, trim and cut – it’s effortless even on mobile

Add transitions, effects and music. From our free library or use your own.

You can even collaborate in real time!

Go from shooting to sharing seamlessly. Share easily to Instagram, Whatsapp, TikTok or just email it to mom.

Use Canva For Social Media

Instagram Story Editor, and Story highlights maker

Create Facebook Posts & Facebook Covers

Design Twitter banners & Youtube thumbnails

Make cards, invitations, photo collages and even use Canva as a poster creator for any social media use

Use Canva For Everything

Create a logo, book cover, blog design for any project

For any event: birthday card maker, wedding invitation maker, evite creator

Simple and free image editing app

Photo collage maker, flier maker, banner maker for any occasion

Design motivational quotes and humorous memes

Party invitation maker, school poster maker, video banner maker

For business: brochure, resume, presentation, promo poster maker

Whether you need an Instagram story, logo, or birthday invitation, create all these and more on Canva. Click here for more information!