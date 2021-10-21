Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Canva

Ready to get your ideas moving? Canva makes design amazingly simple (and fun)! Create stunning designs with your photos and videos—even if you’re not a design expert!
How To Use Canva
1. Start from scratch or a ready-to-use design
Create a design with our blank canvas, or save time when you use any of our 60,000 FREE templates created by professional designers.
2. Add text on photos
Easily add quotes or multiple text to photos. Change the font (we’ve got 700+ options!), size, color, spacing, and position.
3. Use the perfect image
Upload pictures from your device gallery, or pick from our library of premium photos & illustrations.
4. Edit pictures like a pro
Use our free photo editor to apply filters, change up the brightness, add vignette, and more.
5. Show it off to the world
Share your designs directly to Instagram, WhatsApp, email—or simply save to your device.
Edit Videos On Your Mobile Device? With Canva, You Can!
- Come play with Canva’s upgraded video editor and movie maker.
- Start from scratch or choose a pro template.
- Edit with ease, splice, trim and cut – it’s effortless even on mobile
- Add transitions, effects and music. From our free library or use your own.
- You can even collaborate in real time!
- Go from shooting to sharing seamlessly. Share easily to Instagram, Whatsapp, TikTok or just email it to mom.
Use Canva For Social Media
- Instagram Story Editor, and Story highlights maker
- Create Facebook Posts & Facebook Covers
- Design Twitter banners & Youtube thumbnails
- Make cards, invitations, photo collages and even use Canva as a poster creator for any social media use
Use Canva For Everything
- Create a logo, book cover, blog design for any project
- For any event: birthday card maker, wedding invitation maker, evite creator
- Simple and free image editing app
- Photo collage maker, flier maker, banner maker for any occasion
- Design motivational quotes and humorous memes
- Party invitation maker, school poster maker, video banner maker
- For business: brochure, resume, presentation, promo poster maker
