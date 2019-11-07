Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: CarGurus

Shift your car search into high gear with CarGurus’ FREE mobile app. Get the tools and resources you need, whenever you need them.

What Sets CarGurus Apart?

Best Deals First

CarGurus gives each car a deal rating from great to overpriced and sorts organic search results in that order. Great deals from top-rated dealers always rank at the top of these search results.

Unbiased Rankings

Dealers can’t pay for their cars to get a higher position in our organic search results, and our deal ratings are unbiased by advertising. No other major online automotive marketplace in the US combines price and dealer reputation to rank and rate deals.

Powerful Data Analytics

CarGurus’ search is powered by complex mathematical algorithms built over many years. These algorithms analyze data on millions of car listings every day, accounting for factors like: price, mileage, trim & options, accident history, certified pre-owned (CPO) status, location, and dealer reputation.

Information Transparency

See hard-to-find data right up front, like if a car’s been in an accident, had a price drop, or been sitting on the lot.

Here are some other great benefits to using Car Gurus:

• Deals are rated based on market value + dealer reviews

• We tell you if a deal is great, good, fair or overpriced

• Powerful search and advanced filtering options

• Saved listings give you quick, easy access to vehicles you save from all your devices

• Insider Insights including time on market, price history and vehicle history help you negotiate

• Custom alerts for price drops and new listings that match your search

• More than 5 million cars for sale (approximately 2 million used and 3 million new)

• More than 300,000 new used cars added weekly (30% more than other car shopping sites)

Download the Car Gurus app for FREE today on Apple & Android and never worry about getting a bad deal on a car again! Click here to visit their website!