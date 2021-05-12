Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: ChangEd

ChangEd is the product of two brothers who made the tough and costly decision to take out student loans. When the time came to start repayment, they realized just how inefficient the process was. With student loan debt reaching a critical mass in the United States, affecting how people save, spend, and invest, the brothers were determined to find a solution.

Founders, Nick and Dan built their business from the ground up by pulling their savings together and working hard to perfect ChangEd for the largest financial crisis of the millennial generation. Today, ChangEd members have collectively saved millions in interest and shaved decades off of their repayment. Everyday with ChangEd is a day closer to a life without the burden of student loans.

Collect change, pay down Student Loans, get out of debt sooner, and save money! Download the app that has helped send over $12 Million in extra student loan payments for our members. AKA the Squirrel Squad.

You have student loans…we all do (including all of the founders of ChangEd), and it’s the biggest burden in our lives. Committing to 10,15, 25 years of repayment is no joke. ChangEd shortens your repayment and gets you out of debt sooner.

How does The ChangEd App work?

Spare Change Roundups

Simply link your main spending cards and we do the rest and save for you automatically. ChangEd aligns with your natural spending, makes small roundups to the next dollar, and applies the accumulated change toward your student loans.

Link Multiple Student Loans

ChangEd covers all student loan servicers. From Navient, Great Lakes, AES, FLS, SoFi, MOHELA, Nelnet, Earnest, and many more. Link your student loan in your main hub and track your savings in your ChangEd dashboard!

Boost Your Savings

You also have the option to BOOST your savings directly in the app and knock out those student loans when you have an extra $20 here and there.

Scheduled your Boost

Schedule transfers to save on your own terms. $15 every Friday? $1 every day? It’s up to you and on your schedule.

Automate Savings & Payments

ChangEd runs in the background to save for you and automatically send payments. Set-it-and-forget-it. ChangEd makes transfers to your personal FDIC-insured ChangEd account based on roundups from your everyday purchases. Once your ChangEd balance reaches your set threshold, we automatically send a payment to your student loan servicer to be applied as an extra payment! Sit back and take years off of your repayment!

Rewards For Saving & Sharing

ChangEd PERKS is the only program that rewards you for getting ahead of your student loans. Earn points for completing milestones in the app.

Student Loan Resources

Resources to help you learn more about your student loan debt and how to pay it off sooner.

Average users save $50-$60/month in spare change roundups

Link multiple credit/debit cards to analyze for roundups

ChangEd charges a simple $3/mo from your ChangEd balance

Roundups and savings are automatic! So are the time-and-money saving payments toward your student loans!

ChangEd reduces the need to budget for additional payments toward student loans because it aligns with your natural spending and automates the whole process. Just use your credit/debit cards as you normally would and watch your accumulated change become a powerful tool to help pay down those loans and be free from the burden of student loan debt. Join the student loan revolution and save thousands of dollars and gain years of your life back.

R.I.P. Student Loans!