Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Chibo

COVID-19’s impact on the DFW community has been substantial. Unemployment rates are at an all-time high as many businesses remain shut down due to the pandemic. This is causing the morale of the community to be at an all-time low. Amongst others, the most affected people in the community are service workers. Being so Chibo is being refocused to help this important sector get back on its feet.

We want the experience of finding new employment opportunities to be quick and simple.

Chibo has listings for 100’s of job postings in the DFW area. The job postings are sorted and listed based upon the user’s location. Direct links to apply for each job post is provided directly in the Chibo app.

The distinguishing feature of Chibo is that job postings are centered around the user. The Chibo anchors on the map feature show jobs based on your current location. This will allow the user to pick a job posting that is convenient to them. From here our application has hyperlinks that take the job seeker directly to the job posting website. Statistics show that service workers are the people who are most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We at Chibo think that there is no better way to serve than by helping those who serve us every day.

You can find more information about Chibo and how they can help you find a job by clicking here!