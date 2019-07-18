Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Chick-fil-A One™

Join Chick-fil-A One™. Earn points with every purchase. Redeem available rewards of your choice.

To see what’s new, log-in to your existing Chick-fil-A One™ account online or via the Chick-fil-A® App. You can also become a member by creating an account online or by downloading the Chick-fil-A® App through the App Store or the Google Play store. Participation is subject to the Chick-fil-A One™ Membership terms.

Members can receive points by placing an order through the Chick-fil-A App, an online catering order, or by scanning their Chick-fil-A One QR code at the register or in the drive-thru. Earn points for every purchase and use them to redeem available rewards of your choice. Each purchase gets you closer to the next membership tier with increasing benefits. There is no cost to join and anyone who is eligible to create a Chick-fil-A One™ account may participate.

Features:

1. Mobile ordering – Place your order through your phone, choose your preferred pick-up method, and let us know when you arrive.

2. Earn points – Earn points with every purchase by scanning your QR code, paying with Chick-fil-A One™, or placing mobile orders at Chick-fil-A.

3. Redeem rewards – Use your points to redeem available food rewards of your choice.

4. Customized menu – We’ll remember what you like and – even better – how you like it.

Download the Chick-Fil-A One app for FREE today on Apple & Android by clicking here and start earning rewards at Chick-Fil-A each time you visit!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!