Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Debt Payoff Planner & Tracker

The #1 Debt Payoff Planner app is the simplest way to stop feeling overwhelmed and start having a specific, step-by-step plan for paying off your loans.

Today is the day to make a plan with a loan calculator and beginning paying down debt. Required inputs for calculating your debt free date are the current balance of the loan, the annual percentage rate (APR), and the minimum payment amount. That’s the only requirement to getting a customized debt repayment schedule.

Easy steps to becoming debt free:

Enter your loans and debts

Enter your additional monthly payment budget to pay down faster

Choose a debt payoff strategy:

Debt Snowball (lowest balance first)

Debt Avalanche (highest rate first)

Debt Snowflake (one-time extra payment toward loans)

Custom debt free payoff plan

Debt Payoff Planner and Loan Calculator determines the optimum payment plan and how long it will take until you will be debt free. You tell the app how much you want to budget toward paying off your debt and we’ll tell you how. We recommend the Debt Snowball strategy because we believe that paying off individual accounts faster will help you stay focused on your financial goal of debt elimination. A payoff plan is only useful if you stick with it!

Your ability and willingness to pay more than the minimum payments is how you will become debt free in less time than you imagined. Budgeting your income will help you to get a regular monthly amount to pay down the debt faster. The payoff chart will show two payoff scenarios: only paying the minimum amounts, and the repayment schedule when you pay more the the minimum ever month.

Additionally, there is an option to create an account for saving debt payoff and payment information. This account can be accessed across multiple devices, from multiple app stores. Creating an account is entirely optional, but it does enable you to have a secure backup and your information is immediately available if you start using a new device. Getting out of debt is hard, so we try to allow you to take baby steps toward this goal.

We believe that becoming debt-free requires an easy starting point and making sure every dollar is leveraged perfectly. The loan calculator has minimal inputs in order to make your money management easy to follow.

The Debt Payoff Planner and Calculator is also used for tracking payments and updating the time-frame for becoming debt-free. Inputting payment information is as simple as typing in the amount and the date the payment was made. The goal of payment tracking is to see your progress over time and affirm that you are staying focused on your financial goals.

