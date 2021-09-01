Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: DogTV

A pup-parent’s dream, DOGTV offers programs created just for dogs, scientifically designed to help keep them calm, relaxed and entertained throughout the day.

Through years of research by some of the world’s top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog’s sense of vision and hearing and supports their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who’s less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems.

Content

Our scientifically-designed programs are divided into three segments: Stimulation, Relaxation & Exposure.

Programs are scheduled based on our assessment of a dogs’ daily cycle and designed to keep your dog relaxed, happy and stimulated throughout the day. And we also have content for pet-parents!

Stimulation: Programs with playful animated sequences, dogs, and other animals designed to prevent boredom and provide mental stimulation.

Relaxation: Calming scenes and soothing sounds keep your dog relaxed during the day.

Exposure: Programs edited with limited exposure to sounds that help your dog become accustomed to things like car rides and doorbells.

MyDOGTV: Content for pet-parents! Watch hundreds of fun, educational and entertaining shows like: Dogstar, The Dog Chef, Dogs A-Z, Things We Woof About and Meet The Breed.

To access all features and content you can subscribe to DOGTV on a monthly or yearly basis with an auto-renewing subscription right inside the app. Pricing can vary by region and will be confirmed before purchase in the app. In app subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of their cycle.

If you’re interested in using DogTV or would like to learn more, click here!