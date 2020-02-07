fbpx
Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: DoNotPay

By February 7, 2020 No Comments

The DoNotPay app is the home of the world’s first robot lawyer. Fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and take people to court at the press of a button.

Things You Can Do With DoNotPay

  • Appeal Parking Tickets in Any City
  • Cancel Any Service or Subscription
  • Jump the Phone Queue for Any Company
  • Schedule Appointments With the DMV
  • Sue Anyone in Small Claims Court

How Does It Work?

  • Fight Corporations: let us know your problem and we will contact the corporation for you. Never have to waste hours on the phone again!
  • Beat bureaucracy: appeal your parking and traffic tickets and have government paperwork (DMV, SSA, TSA, etc) completed automatically.
  • Find hidden money: even if you don’t have a problem, DoNotPay can analyze your accounts to find hidden money. For example, bank fee refunds.
  • Sue Anyone: owed more than $500? DoNotPay allows you to generate demand letters, court filings and even a script to read in court to get your money back.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can start using DoNotPay in your life for FREE, click here!

X