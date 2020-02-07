Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: DoNotPay

The DoNotPay app is the home of the world’s first robot lawyer. Fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and take people to court at the press of a button.

Things You Can Do With DoNotPay

Appeal Parking Tickets in Any City

Cancel Any Service or Subscription

Jump the Phone Queue for Any Company

Schedule Appointments With the DMV

Sue Anyone in Small Claims Court

How Does It Work?

Fight Corporations: let us know your problem and we will contact the corporation for you. Never have to waste hours on the phone again!

Beat bureaucracy: appeal your parking and traffic tickets and have government paperwork (DMV, SSA, TSA, etc) completed automatically.

Find hidden money: even if you don’t have a problem, DoNotPay can analyze your accounts to find hidden money. For example, bank fee refunds.

Sue Anyone: owed more than $500? DoNotPay allows you to generate demand letters, court filings and even a script to read in court to get your money back.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can start using DoNotPay in your life for FREE, click here!