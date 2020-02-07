Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: DoNotPay

The DoNotPay app is the home of the world’s first robot lawyer. Fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and take people to court at the press of a button.
Things You Can Do With DoNotPay
- Appeal Parking Tickets in Any City
- Cancel Any Service or Subscription
- Jump the Phone Queue for Any Company
- Schedule Appointments With the DMV
- Sue Anyone in Small Claims Court
How Does It Work?
- Fight Corporations: let us know your problem and we will contact the corporation for you. Never have to waste hours on the phone again!
- Beat bureaucracy: appeal your parking and traffic tickets and have government paperwork (DMV, SSA, TSA, etc) completed automatically.
- Find hidden money: even if you don’t have a problem, DoNotPay can analyze your accounts to find hidden money. For example, bank fee refunds.
- Sue Anyone: owed more than $500? DoNotPay allows you to generate demand letters, court filings and even a script to read in court to get your money back.
