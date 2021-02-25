Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: DuckDuckGo

By February 25, 2021

Tired of being tracked online? We can help. At DuckDuckGo, we believe online privacy should be simple.

DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser has the speed you need, the browsing features you expect (like tabs & bookmarks), and comes packed with best-in-class privacy essentials:

Tap Fire Button, Burn Data — clear all your tabs and browsing data with one tap.

Escape Online Tracking — automatically block hidden third-party trackers we can find lurking on websites you visit, which stops the companies behind those trackers from collecting and selling your data.

Search Privately — our private search engine comes built-in so you can search the Internet without being tracked.

Enforce Encryption — force sites to use an encrypted (HTTPS) connection where available, protecting your data from prying eyes, like from unwanted snoopers and Internet service providers.

Decode Privacy — each site you visit gets a Privacy Grade (A-F) so you can see how protected you are at a glance, and you can even dig into the details to see who we caught trying to track you.

Signal Your Privacy Preference with GPC — with Global Privacy Control (GPC) built in, you’ll invoke your legal privacy rights (e.g., under CCPA, GDPR) by telling websites not to sell or share your personal data by default.

Privacy, simplified.

If you’d like to learn more about DuckDuckGo, click here!

