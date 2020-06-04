Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Duolingo

Learn a new language with the world’s most-downloaded education app! Duolingo is the fun, free app for learning 35+ languages through quick, bite-sized lessons. Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing to build your vocabulary and grammar skills.

Designed by language experts and loved by hundreds of millions of learners worldwide, Duolingo helps you prepare for real conversations in Spanish, French, Chinese, Italian, German, English, and more.

Whether you’re learning a language for travel, school, career, family, and friends, or your brain health, you’ll love learning with Duolingo.

Why Duolingo?

Duolingo is fun and effective. Game-like lessons and fun characters help you build solid speaking, reading, listening, and writing skills.

Duolingo works. Designed by language experts, Duolingo has a science-based teaching methodology proven to foster long-term language retention.

Track your progress. Work toward your language learning goals with playful rewards and achievements when you make practicing a daily habit!

Join the community. With 300+ million learners worldwide, you’re part of a language community on Duolingo.

Every language course is free. Learn Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, Dutch, Irish, Danish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Esperanto, Polish, Greek, Hungarian, Norwegian, Hebrew, Welsh, Arabic, Latin, Hawaiian, Scottish Gaelic, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese, and English.

If you’d like to learn more about Duolingo and how you can start your journey in learning a new language, you can click here!