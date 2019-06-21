Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Dwell

Fall in love with listening to the most important book in history: the Bible.

Dwell has been called “the Spotify of Scripture” because of how easy (and delightful!) we’ve made it to explore the Bible. Browse popular passages or curated playlists that include select verses by theme. Use our Listening Plans to help you cultivate a habit of seeking God in Scripture every day. Or take the traditional approach: pick your favorite book and dive in! In fact, Dwell was the 4th most funded app ever on Kickstarter!

Connect with scripture through 4 brand new recordings of the Bible, each showcasing a unique and inspiring voice. And with intimate background music exclusively composed for Scripture listening by Steinway Artist Chad Lawson, you’ll be drawn into every story like never before.

Dwell is unique in that you can switch voices and background music on-the-fly without losing your place in the audio. Plus, every book, story, playlist, and plan is accompanied by beautiful artwork.

Access all of the Bible—including every book, plan, playlist, and curated passage—by signing up for a 7-day trial.

Our 7- Day Trial Gives You Access To:

The Bible in the traditional book-and-chapter form

44 listening plans that take you through books or themes one day at a time

261 curated passages of noteworthy Scripture – a great place to begin if you’re unsure of where to start

44 playlists that help you travel through Scripture by theme

What Makes Dwell Unique?

1. The Spotify Of Scripture

Because the Bible is really a library, we’ve gone to great lengths to make its life-changing content deeply explorable.

2. Genuine Voices

Dwell offers 4 brand new recordings of Scripture, read by people who love the Bible as much as you do.

3. Evocative Artwork

We’ve commissioned beautiful original artwork for every book of the Bible, listening plan, playlist, and curated passage.

4. Intimate Music

Listen to original music underneath the Bible narration, composed just for Scripture by Steinway Artist Chad Lawson. It’s music that doesn’t distract, but instead draws you into the text.

5. Listening Queue

Add Scripture to your queue so you always have something to listen to on your next 30-minute commute or 45-minute run.

As a treat, Dwell has released their free recording of the entire book of Colossians! Enjoy below!

Dwell Subscription Pricing & Terms

Dwell offers either an auto-renewing subscription or a one-time, “Lifetime” purchase of the app:

• Dwell Annual: $24.99 per year (after 7-day Trial)

• Dwell Lifetime: $124.99 (one-time purchase)

Download Dwell now for Apple or Android and transform the way you experience Scripture. Click here to learn more about how you can start listening to the Bible with Dwell!

