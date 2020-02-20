Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Energy Ogre

I know that this isn’t necessarily an app but it should be! I’ve heard of this service and have used this myself and I can tell you that if you live in Texas, you DEFINITELY need to know about Energy Ogre. They provide comprehensive electricity management services. We handle the selection of your electricity provider, choose and enroll you in the correct plan, and we even handle the renewal activity for your account. These benefits are designed to allow us to select the most appropriate and best overall rate for your situation. The average Energy Ogre member saves over 40% on their electricity bills all for the low cost of $10 a month or $120 a year.

Electricity Simplified

Energy Ogre manages your interactions with the Electricity Provider. We select and enroll you in the best offer for your specific needs, proactively monitor your account for savings as market conditions change, and we stay on top of and manage your renewals.

The Correct Solution

Our team monitors over a thousand offers daily and identifies the one that works best for you. We are only paid by our members–you–with no commissions or compensation from the electricity providers. Which means our only priority is focusing on your needs.

No Gimmicks

Some products sell you on an idea that may cost you more than you realize. Free nights and weekends or baker’s dozen are attractive offers that may not actually save you and may cost you money. Energy Ogre calculates the actual cost of your electricity and makes sure you never overpay for power again.

Continuous Monitoring

Never miss a renewal deadline! We monitor your electricity contract to ensure you get the best deal when the contract is ready to renew—avoiding default rates, out of contract fees, or inflated renewal rates. We also analyze your contract during its term and we will make you aware of a smart savings decision to change providers factoring in early termination fees.

Expert Knowledge

We understand how the market operates and we use this knowledge every day to ensure you are only paying for what you need and nothing more. No more hidden fees that increase the overall cost. We read the fine print, identify these hidden charges so that our members avoid these traps.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

We will enroll you with an energy provider in a competitive rate plan that best fits your needs.

If you run into any issues, we will work with the energy provider to resolve them for you.

If you are not satisfied with our service, we will do everything in our power to change that, up to and including a refund of your fee.

If you’d like to learn more about this incredible service and how you can start using money on your electricity bills, click here!