Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: EveryDollar

You need a tool that makes it easy to budget on the go. Because life is hectic—but budgeting shouldn’t be.

Now you can easily manage your money with EveryDollar! Create a custom monthly budget to save money, pay off debt, build wealth, and give. Recommended by top personal money-management expert Dave Ramsey, EveryDollar uses the zero-based budget approach that millions are already using to win with money.

All new users receive a FREE trial of EveryDollar Plus, the premium version of EveryDollar! Access your trial and upgrade to EveryDollar Plus from the main menu.

Whether you’re new to budgeting or a personal finance expert, you’ll love the simplicity and the power behind this personal budget app!

EveryDollar Free Features

Create Your Personal Budget:

Create the best budget and fully customize it in minutes.

Access your budget through the mobile app or desktop browser.

Budget lines, spending, debt payments, notes, and more can be adjusted throughout the month.

Monthly Expense Tracker:

Manage money and track spending on the go.

EveryDollar lets you split transactions across multiple budget lines.

The spending tracker shows what you’ve spent and what’s remaining for the month.

Connect with Money Management Experts:

Get financial planning with access to our HUGE Endorsed Local Providers program.

This personal budget app can connect you with real estate, insurance, and tax professionals.

No third-party advertisements that get in the way of your learning.

Exclusive EveryDollar Plus Features:

Connect app to your bank to import transactions to quickly track spending.

Manage money and check account balances for connected financial accounts.

Gain priority support with our amazing customer success team.

Set up notifications when you have new transactions ready to track.

Score access to Financial Peace University—the class that starts you on your journey to never worry about money again and includes Debt Snowball Tool, Emergency Fund Tracker, Mortgage Calculator, Investment Calculator, and more (annual plan only).

Upgrade to EveryDollar Plus from the main menu with In-App Purchases.

Create a personal budget to stay on top of your finances. Start tracking expenses, paying off debt, and putting more into your savings each month with EveryDollar.

Budgeting just got easy. Download now and manage money better with your personal monthly budget app.