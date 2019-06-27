Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: FamilyAlbum

Official 2019 Webby Honoree for Best User Experience, FamilyAlbum helps you share, save, and remember the special moments in your child’s life. FamilyAlbum is the #1 photo and video sharing app loved by over 5 million users! By making sharing your child’s photos and videos simple, FamilyAlbum brings families together as the perfect partner for busy moms and dads. In addition, the app keeps your memories organized and creates photo and video collages to make look backs even more special.

Free Unlimited Storage

Upload as many photos and videos as you want. FamilyAlbum stores your memories for free, so upload all your newborn and baby photos. The app keeps your memories safe, allowing you to recover them even if your phone is lost or damaged.

Easy Sharing

Decide who gets to see your family’s photo albums! Invite family and friends, then start uploading photos and videos to share them immediately. The family is notified when new memories are added. They can also leave comments on each memory, creating conversation.

Automatic Organization

Sort your photos and videos automatically by month based on the date they were taken. The app tells you how old your children are in each memory. Updating is simple, too. The app remembers everything you upload and makes sure you don’t upload the same thing twice.

1’s Movie Highlights

Enjoy short video collages that show 1-second clips highlighting the best photos and videos you have shared. These movies are created automatically every three months.

Photo Books

Make life easy with monthly-generated photo books. Add your own personal touch by including your favorite photos. Purchase the ones you love or create more from scratch!

FamilyAlbum Premium (Registration Optional)

With FamilyAlbum Premium, you’ll be able to share the following features with your family.

Monthly 1s Movies

Upload from your computer

Upload videos that are longer than 3 minutes

Your first month of Premium is free! FamilyAlbum Premium costs $4.99 USD/month.

More great features will be added in later updates. To register, open the “Settings” tab and tap “FamilyAlbum Premium.”

To download FamilyAlbum for FREE to start using it with your family, just click here!

