Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: First Aid – IFRC

Simple. Free. It can save a life. The official IFRC First Aid app gives you instant access to the information you need to know to handle the most common first aid emergencies. With videos, interactive quizzes and simple step-by-step advice it’s never been easier to know first aid.

Millions of people are hurt or killed by injuries every year due to inadequate response or lack of timely assistance. Taking immediate action and applying the appropriate techniques, while waiting for professional help, can considerably reduce deaths and injuries, and the impact of disasters and everyday emergencies. First aid is not a replacement for emergency services. It is a vital initial step for providing effective and swift action that helps to reduce serious injuries and improve the chances of survival.

People living in war-torn or disaster-affected areas are often not given the opportunity to be trained in basic first aid. First aid awareness is lacking in many vulnerable communities, where a very basic idea of how to treat an injury or keep someone alive, would have real impact. We believe that first aid reduces vulnerabilities and helps build stronger communities.

The First Aid app includes Everyday First Aid content developed by the Red Cross based on the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) First Aid Guidelines. Each app contains more than 20 every-day first aid scenarios, including localized videos and illustrations adapted by Red Cross and Red Crescent national societies. In addition to information and instructions, the apps also include tests, quizzes and badges that users can share on social networks, such as Facebook.

Simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.

Fully integrated with emergency numbers (such as 911, 999, or 112) so you can call for help from the app at any time, even while traveling across borders.

Videos and animations make learning first aid fun and easy.

Safety tips for everything, from severe winter weather to hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes help you prepare for emergencies.

Preloaded content means you have instant access to all safety information at any time, even without cellular or WiFi connection.

Interactive quizzes allow you to earn badges that you can share with your friends and share your lifesaving knowledge.

If you’d like to download the app and start learning First-Aid, you can get it for free on Apple & Android today!