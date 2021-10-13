Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Forest

Can’t stop scrolling? Have trouble focusing? Forest is the cutest focus timer to help you stay focused and boost productivity!

Plant a seed in Forest when you need to put down your phone and stay focused to get things done. As you stay focused, this seed will gradually grow into a tree. However, if you cannot resist the temptation of using your phone and leave the app, your tree will wither.

The sense of achievement while seeing a flourish forest with each tree representing your dedication motivates you to reduce procrastination, and helps you build a good habit of time management!

Motivation and Gamification

Grow your very own forest with each tree representing your effort.

Earn rewards by staying focused and unlock adorable trees!

Multiple Focus Modes

Timer mode: Set your focus session and dive into your workflow, or apply Pomodoro technique.

Stopwatch mode: Start and stop at any time. Give you a more flexible way to manage your time.

Personalized Experience

Planting Reminder: Remind yourself to put your phone down!

Custom Phrases: Motivate yourself with your favorite quotes and inspiring words!

Forest Premium

Statistics: More insightful statistics of your focused time to tailor your focus habits.

Plant Together: Stay focused with your friends and family anytime and anywhere.

Plant Real Trees: Plant real trees on Earth to make the world greener!

Download Forest for FREE now to focus on what matters in life and be a better self!