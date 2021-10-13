Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Forest

By October 13, 2021 No Comments

Can’t stop scrolling? Have trouble focusing? Forest is the cutest focus timer to help you stay focused and boost productivity!

Plant a seed in Forest when you need to put down your phone and stay focused to get things done. As you stay focused, this seed will gradually grow into a tree. However, if you cannot resist the temptation of using your phone and leave the app, your tree will wither.

The sense of achievement while seeing a flourish forest with each tree representing your dedication motivates you to reduce procrastination, and helps you build a good habit of time management!

Motivation and Gamification

  • Grow your very own forest with each tree representing your effort.
  • Earn rewards by staying focused and unlock adorable trees!

Multiple Focus Modes

  • Timer mode: Set your focus session and dive into your workflow, or apply Pomodoro technique.
  • Stopwatch mode: Start and stop at any time. Give you a more flexible way to manage your time.

Personalized Experience

  • Planting Reminder: Remind yourself to put your phone down!
  • Custom Phrases: Motivate yourself with your favorite quotes and inspiring words!

Forest Premium

Statistics: More insightful statistics of your focused time to tailor your focus habits.
Plant Together: Stay focused with your friends and family anytime and anywhere.
Plant Real Trees: Plant real trees on Earth to make the world greener!

Download Forest for FREE now to focus on what matters in life and be a better self!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Know Whether To Give A Gift Or Not

Doug & Rebecca
Doug & RebeccaOctober 12, 2021
Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

The Unlimited-ness Of God

Doug & Rebecca
Doug & RebeccaOctober 12, 2021
Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

Do We Have A Costco Relationship With God?

Doug & Rebecca
Doug & RebeccaOctober 12, 2021
X