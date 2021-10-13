Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Forest

Can’t stop scrolling? Have trouble focusing? Forest is the cutest focus timer to help you stay focused and boost productivity!
Plant a seed in Forest when you need to put down your phone and stay focused to get things done. As you stay focused, this seed will gradually grow into a tree. However, if you cannot resist the temptation of using your phone and leave the app, your tree will wither.
The sense of achievement while seeing a flourish forest with each tree representing your dedication motivates you to reduce procrastination, and helps you build a good habit of time management!
Motivation and Gamification
- Grow your very own forest with each tree representing your effort.
- Earn rewards by staying focused and unlock adorable trees!
Multiple Focus Modes
- Timer mode: Set your focus session and dive into your workflow, or apply Pomodoro technique.
- Stopwatch mode: Start and stop at any time. Give you a more flexible way to manage your time.
Personalized Experience
- Planting Reminder: Remind yourself to put your phone down!
- Custom Phrases: Motivate yourself with your favorite quotes and inspiring words!
Forest Premium
Statistics: More insightful statistics of your focused time to tailor your focus habits.
Plant Together: Stay focused with your friends and family anytime and anywhere.
Plant Real Trees: Plant real trees on Earth to make the world greener!
Download Forest for FREE now to focus on what matters in life and be a better self!