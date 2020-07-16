Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Geocaching®

Geocaching turns every location into an adventure. Join the world’s largest treasure hunting game and discover the world around you in a whole new way. Millions of cleverly hidden containers called geocaches are waiting to be found.
Get outside, get moving, and challenge yourself to find secret locations, solve challenging puzzles, connect with other geocachers, and explore parts of your world you never knew existed. There is probably a geocache near you right now – download the app and find out.
Start exploring:
- See details with description, recent activity, attributes, and hints for each geocache
- Navigate to the cache using map, compass, or driving directions
- Live Search continuously updates nearby geocaches as you move
- Find all easy Traditional geocaches and geocaching events
- Message other players for tips, hints, and more
- Learn about trackables: geocaching game pieces that travel from geocache to geocache
- Adjust your navigation and distance settings to your personal preference
- Access to GeoTour caches of all cache types and D/T ratings
Search for the right geocache:
- Search for GC codes, locations, landmarks, and neighborhoods
- Search for GeoTours by GT code or see a directory of all GeoTours worldwide
- Sort by distance
Move trackables:
- Search for trackables
- Log trackables – grab, retrieve, drop, dip, or discover
- View your trackable inventory
Share your experience:
- Log a geocache now or save as a draft for later
- Add photos to share your adventure
- Improve cache quality by reporting geocaches that need maintenance
Choose map options:
- Street
- Satellite
- Hybrid
Unlock even more adventure with Geocaching Premium:
- Find any geocache in the world, including Premium-only caches
- Filter geocaches by size, type, difficulty, terrain, and found/owned
- Sort lists of geocaches by distance, Favorite points, or geocache name
- Geocache anywhere, anytime with offline maps
- Take the road less traveled with Trails map
- Plan, add, or edit your next adventure with Lists
- Award Favorite points to geocaches you enjoy most
- Auto-sync Lists and Pocket Queries created on the Geocaching website
- Gain access to all Premium features on the Geocaching website
To get started, create a free geocaching account and download the official Geocaching® app or use a GPS device.