Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Geocaching®

Geocaching turns every location into an adventure. Join the world’s largest treasure hunting game and discover the world around you in a whole new way. Millions of cleverly hidden containers called geocaches are waiting to be found.

Get outside, get moving, and challenge yourself to find secret locations, solve challenging puzzles, connect with other geocachers, and explore parts of your world you never knew existed. There is probably a geocache near you right now – download the app and find out.

Start exploring:

See details with description, recent activity, attributes, and hints for each geocache

Navigate to the cache using map, compass, or driving directions

Live Search continuously updates nearby geocaches as you move

Find all easy Traditional geocaches and geocaching events

Message other players for tips, hints, and more

Learn about trackables: geocaching game pieces that travel from geocache to geocache

Adjust your navigation and distance settings to your personal preference

Access to GeoTour caches of all cache types and D/T ratings

Search for the right geocache:

Search for GC codes, locations, landmarks, and neighborhoods

Search for GeoTours by GT code or see a directory of all GeoTours worldwide

Sort by distance

Move trackables:

Search for trackables

Log trackables – grab, retrieve, drop, dip, or discover

View your trackable inventory

Share your experience:

Log a geocache now or save as a draft for later

Add photos to share your adventure

Improve cache quality by reporting geocaches that need maintenance

Choose map options:

Street

Satellite

Hybrid

Unlock even more adventure with Geocaching Premium:

Find any geocache in the world, including Premium-only caches

Filter geocaches by size, type, difficulty, terrain, and found/owned

Sort lists of geocaches by distance, Favorite points, or geocache name

Geocache anywhere, anytime with offline maps

Take the road less traveled with Trails map

Plan, add, or edit your next adventure with Lists

Award Favorite points to geocaches you enjoy most

Auto-sync Lists and Pocket Queries created on the Geocaching website

Gain access to all Premium features on the Geocaching website

To get started, create a free geocaching account and download the official Geocaching® app or use a GPS device.