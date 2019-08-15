Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: GoNoodle

GoNoodle is used in 4 out of 5 US elementary schools to get over 14 million kids moving each month! Play GoNoodle at home with this FREE GoNoodle App and move along to favorites from school like Baby Shark, Peanut Butter in a Cup, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, and more kids dance videos! The GoNoodle App has 100s of kids dance videos, fun ways to exercise, mindfulness activities, and more awesome ways to move!

Make Screen Time Active

Kids spend almost 3 hours a day with screens. Use that screen time for good! The GoNoodle App gets kids up and moving to fun engaging content. Every dance party, yoga session, and mindfulness activity is an opportunity for kids to wake up their bodies, engage their minds, and be their best!

Safe & Easy To Use

Everything in the GoNoodle app is designed especially for kids (age 4-10). The App only includes content approved by GoNoodle’s team of child development experts and there are no in-app purchases. You can trust your kids are safe with GoNoodle. It’s a safe alternative to open platforms like YouTube Kids!

Quality Kid’s Content

GoNoodle was developed by a team of seasoned designers, educators, child development specialists, and researchers. All GoNoodle videos are created by our team of child development experts working with choreographers, athletes and mindfulness experts who specialize in kid content.

Teachers & Parents Love GoNoodle

“GoNoodle brings such joy to our home. I love to watch my kids just be themselves and have fun while getting fit. Best invention for families!” – Melissa, mother of four

“GoNoodle Kids is the ‘Go To’ app for kids if you’d like to get them moving! This app is a Teacher Favorite, used in schools regularly. Best of all, it’s free and fantastic!” – BestAppsforKids.org

“GoNoodle is the most engaging, fun student program I have found, ever.” – Mr. McDonald, Kindergarten Teacher

“Where do I start with what I love most about GoNoodle? When my kids (or me!) need to have fun and move, there is always something awesome to do on GoNoodle.” – Ms. Lynch, 3rd Grade Teacher

If you’d like to get started to start having your kids use GoNoodle, you can learn more information and get links to download the app here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!