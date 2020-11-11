Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Goodbudget

Goodbudget (formerly EEBA, the Easy Envelope Budget Aid) is a money manager and expense tracker that’s great for home budget planning. This personal finance manager is a virtual update on your grandma’s envelope system–a proactive budget planner that helps you stay on top of your bills and finances. Built for easy, real-time tracking. And, sync across Android, iPhone, and the web to share your budget with your budgeting partners. Keep everyone on the same page with household finances!

The best income and expense tracking tool. Ever. Yup.

Features:

Sync Across Multiple Devices & Web

• Automagically syncs across Android, iPhone, and the web

• Stay on the same page about finances with loved ones

• Data is automatically and securely backed up to Goodbudget’s website

Personal Financial Manager For Life On-The-Go

• Expense tracking optimized for speed!

• Check Envelope & Account balances

• Save for the future with Goal and Annual Envelopes

• Scheduled transactions and Envelope fills

• Split expense transactions

• Save time with smart payee and category suggestions

• Easily transfer funds between Envelopes and Accounts

• Search for transactions

• Add income

• Choose budget period to match real-life

• Add and edit Accounts

• Location-based widget! Enter common transactions in exactly 3 touches. Control in Settings. (Note: widget will not be available if you move app to SD due to Android limitation)

• Edit budget as needed!

Insightful Reports

• Analyze spending with Spending by Envelope Report

• Monitor cashflow with Income vs. Spending Report

Also On The Web

• Download transactions to CSV

• Bank account statement import in QFX (Quicken) and OFX (Microsoft Money) formats with auto-matching to manually entered transactions

• Clear/reconcile transactions

• Even more reports!

Based On The Proven Envelope System

• No physical envelopes…only virtual ones!

• Roll unused funds over to the new month to reward your amazing self-control!

• Plan finances ahead of time to keep budget on track

• Live within your means

• A darn cute envelope mascot

Ad-free, Free Forever version includes 10 regular envelopes & 10 annual envelopes. Use envelope budgeting to plan your spending, not just track it!

Subscribers get more features!

• Unlimited Envelopes AND Accounts

• Sync up to 5 devices

• 7 years of transaction history

• Personal and friendly email support

Looking for a finance manager, money tracker, checkbook ledger, or household budget planner? Try us out here!