Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Grammarly

Whether you’re tapping out a quick email or writing up a long report, Grammarly’s real-time writing feedback will help you make sure your work is tip-top. The keyboard works across all your apps, no copy and pasting required. Plus, with a document editor and personal writing statistics, you can take your writing to the next level.

Real-time writing suggestions:

  • Sophisticated spelling and grammar checker
  • Vocabulary enhancements and synonym finder
  • Suggestions for improving unclear sentences
  • Recommendations for streamlining wordy sentences
  • The Grammarly Keyboard | Grammarly

A simple keyboard that works in any app:

  • Real-time writing suggestions
  • Multiword text predictions
  • Smart autocorrect
  • Emoji predictions and search bar

If you’d like to learn how to get Grammarly on your phone, tablet, or computer, click here!

