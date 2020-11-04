Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Grammarly

Whether you’re tapping out a quick email or writing up a long report, Grammarly’s real-time writing feedback will help you make sure your work is tip-top. The keyboard works across all your apps, no copy and pasting required. Plus, with a document editor and personal writing statistics, you can take your writing to the next level.
Real-time writing suggestions:
- Sophisticated spelling and grammar checker
- Vocabulary enhancements and synonym finder
- Suggestions for improving unclear sentences
- Recommendations for streamlining wordy sentences
A simple keyboard that works in any app:
- Real-time writing suggestions
- Multiword text predictions
- Smart autocorrect
- Emoji predictions and search bar
If you’d like to learn how to get Grammarly on your phone, tablet, or computer, click here!