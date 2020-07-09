Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Greenlight

By July 9, 2020

Greenlight is a debit card for kids and teens that parents manage through an app. Parents can choose the exact stores where their children can spend, manage chores and allowances, set parent-paid interest rates on savings and more. Kids monitor balances, create savings goals and learn to make real world trade-off decisions.

Since Greenlight is a prepaid debit card, kids can’t spend what they don’t have. No overdraft fees. No overspending. No surprises.

Parents Can:

  • Manage chores
  • Automate allowances
  • Instantly transfer money to kids’ cards
  • Receive real-time notifications
  • Set store-level spend controls
  • Turn card on or off from the app
  • Set Parent-Paid Interest rates on savings
  • Control access and budgets for ATM withdrawals
  • Refer a friend to Greenlight and you both receive $10

Kids & Teens Can:

  • Manage their own budgets
  • Direct deposit their paychecks
  • Access the Greenlight app to track balances in Spend, Save and Give accounts
  • Create custom saving goals
  • Receive money from friends & family with Greenlight Gift
  • Use Apple Pay

How does Greenlight App and Debit Card for Kids Work? - iPadWisdom.com

Safety First. And Second. And Third.

  • Greenlight comes with an EMV Chip and parent-controlled PIN
  • No cash back at the register to curb unmonitored spending
  • Automated blocked categories for unsafe spending
  • State-of-the-art SSL encryption
  • Your most sensitive information is stored by our partners, who are compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.
  • FDIC insured through our partner, Community Federal Savings Bank.

Learn how Greenlight can make a difference for your family by clicking here!

 

