Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card for kids and teens that parents manage through an app. Parents can choose the exact stores where their children can spend, manage chores and allowances, set parent-paid interest rates on savings and more. Kids monitor balances, create savings goals and learn to make real world trade-off decisions.
Since Greenlight is a prepaid debit card, kids can’t spend what they don’t have. No overdraft fees. No overspending. No surprises.
Parents Can:
- Manage chores
- Automate allowances
- Instantly transfer money to kids’ cards
- Receive real-time notifications
- Set store-level spend controls
- Turn card on or off from the app
- Set Parent-Paid Interest rates on savings
- Control access and budgets for ATM withdrawals
Kids & Teens Can:
- Manage their own budgets
- Direct deposit their paychecks
- Access the Greenlight app to track balances in Spend, Save and Give accounts
- Create custom saving goals
- Receive money from friends & family with Greenlight Gift
- Use Apple Pay
Safety First. And Second. And Third.
- Greenlight comes with an EMV Chip and parent-controlled PIN
- No cash back at the register to curb unmonitored spending
- Automated blocked categories for unsafe spending
- State-of-the-art SSL encryption
- Your most sensitive information is stored by our partners, who are compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.
- FDIC insured through our partner, Community Federal Savings Bank.
