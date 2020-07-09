Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card for kids and teens that parents manage through an app. Parents can choose the exact stores where their children can spend, manage chores and allowances, set parent-paid interest rates on savings and more. Kids monitor balances, create savings goals and learn to make real world trade-off decisions.

Since Greenlight is a prepaid debit card, kids can’t spend what they don’t have. No overdraft fees. No overspending. No surprises.

Parents Can:

Manage chores

Automate allowances

Instantly transfer money to kids’ cards

Receive real-time notifications

Set store-level spend controls

Turn card on or off from the app

Set Parent-Paid Interest rates on savings

Control access and budgets for ATM withdrawals

Refer a friend to Greenlight and you both receive $10

Kids & Teens Can:

Manage their own budgets

Direct deposit their paychecks

Access the Greenlight app to track balances in Spend, Save and Give accounts

Create custom saving goals

Receive money from friends & family with Greenlight Gift

Use Apple Pay

Safety First. And Second. And Third.

Greenlight comes with an EMV Chip and parent-controlled PIN

No cash back at the register to curb unmonitored spending

Automated blocked categories for unsafe spending

State-of-the-art SSL encryption

Your most sensitive information is stored by our partners, who are compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

FDIC insured through our partner, Community Federal Savings Bank.

Learn how Greenlight can make a difference for your family by clicking here!