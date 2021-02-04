Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Hero

Stay close to your loved one’s health using the Hero app. With this personalized health portal, you can set up the Hero device and help your loved ones manage their medication routines.

Customize medication schedules suited to Mom’s needs, whether pills are taken daily, bi-weekly or as needed. Never run out of prescription meds, supplements and OTC’s using Hero Fill. And set up notifications so that you can help Mom stay on track.

Caregiver Notifications When:

A dose is missed

An extra dose is taken

Pills are running low

Loved One Notifications When:

It’s pill time

They aren’t at home

Pills are running low

Together, you can explore the safe and secure data to track Mom’s adherence over time and ensure she is taking what she needs, when she needs it.

