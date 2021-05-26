Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Homer

Expert-Designed, Kid-Powered, Playful Learning — Explore HOMER’s essential early learning app made to help kids build the confidence they need for school and life. Thoughtfully made for (and loved by) kids aged 2-8.

Try us out FREE for your first 30 days. Safe, Ad-Free. No cancellation fees.

Did you know just 15 minutes a day with HOMER is proven to increase early reading scores by 74%?

Sign up and you’ll become a HOMER member giving you full access to HOMER Learn & Grow which includes:

A learning journey personalized to your child’s age, learning level, and unique interests

Thousands of interactive lessons, games, stories, and songs that keep your child learning and engaged

Playful learning activities across subjects like reading, math, social-emotional learning, creativity, thinking skills, and more.

Hundreds of stories and characters your child will love—from classics like Little Red Riding Hood to favorites like Thomas the Train

Easy to use kid-friendly design that’s perfect for independent play and fits into any and every daily routine

Up to 4 customizable child profiles per family

Additional resources for parents, including printables, learning activities, and expert learning tips.

If you’d like to learn more about Homer and how it can benefit your kids in their education, click here!