Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: iExit

Considering that many people are taking their vacations around this time of the holidays, we wanted to highlight an app called iExit which tells you what’s at upcoming exits when you’re on the highway! It utilizes your device’s location to determine where you are on the highway, and then displays upcoming exits in real time!

Not to mention that it also gives the upcoming gas prices at various gas stations that are coming up as well as hotel prices along the way in case you need to turn in early for the night.

iExit Search is powerful and dead simple. Search the next 100 exits for businesses (like Starbucks, Cracker Barrel, or KOA Campgrounds), amenities (like WiFi, Playground, or Truck Parking), rest stops, hotel deals, and much much more.

Your GPS will tell you how to get there. iExit will tell you where to stop along the way.

Don’t take another road trip without iExit! Learn more by clicking here!