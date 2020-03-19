Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Immutouch

Keep hands out of your mouth, nose, & eyes. Immutouch is a smart band that vibrates every time you touch your face, keeping you safe today and building clean habits for tomorrow.

In the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, we believe Immutouch could help in the fight. Common pathogens like flu, coronavirus, and the common cold enter your system through the porous mucous membranes in your mouth, nose, and eyes. Unless you just washed your hands, it’s possible you risk infection any time you touch your face.

Awareness At All Times

On average, people touch their face 23 times per hour. Every time you touch your face, Immutouch vibrates, making you aware of otherwise unconscious behavior. By making you aware of each occurrence, you’ll stop the habit of passively touching your face.

A gravimeter in the Immutouch band uses a personalizable algorithm to track hand position and alert you instantly to any hazardous gestures. Over time, you’ll build up routines that keep you and the people around you healthy.

Each Immutouch band can be calibrated for your own movements and desired sensitivity. A phone can be paired with up to two bands for setup, but bands continue to function phone-free without a Bluetooth connection. The phone also records each touch so you can track your progress over time.

How Immutouch Band Works:

Put the band on & download the app. Bring hand to face to calibrate. The band vibrates to indicate calibration. Stay alert and healthy.

If you’d like to purchase the Immutouch Smart Band and learn more information about downloading the app to your device, click here!