Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: IRS2Go

Check your refund status, make a payment, find free tax preparation assistance, sign up for helpful tax tips, generate a login security code, and follow the latest news from the IRS – all in the latest version of IRS2Go.

IRS2Go offers many features:

Refund Status

Check the status of your federal income tax refund using IRS2Go. You can check your refund status within 24 hours after we receive your e-filed return, or about four (4) weeks after mailing your paper return.

Make a Payment

Get easy access to mobile-friendly payment options like IRS Direct Pay, offering you a free, secure way to pay directly from your bank account. You can also make a credit or debit card payment through an approved payment processor.

Free Tax Help

Get your taxes done and filed. You can directly access FREE tax software from your mobile device to quickly prepare and file your taxes and get your refund. Or, if you prefer receiving help in-person, you can find a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) site near you and receive free tax help. These programs are available to taxpayers who qualify.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, watch helpful videos on YouTube, subscribe to receive IRS Tax Tips, and more.

Security Code

IRS2Go can generate login security codes for certain IRS online services, allowing you to retrieve codes through IRS2Go instead of using text messages. For more information, visit the Secure Access page.

IRS2Go is the official app of the Internal Revenue Service.

If you’d like to download it to your phone, you can click here!