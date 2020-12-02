Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Keepsake

Keepsake makes it easy and affordable to frame your best photos. Browse dozens of frames, instantly previewing your photo in each one. All items are handmade locally and include free shipping! Keepsake provides a great option for a personal gift, or an easy way to do some home decorating.

Impressively High Quality

  • Every Keepsake frame is individually handmade
  • Prints are made using high-end industrial printers, to ensure premium quality at all print sizes
  • All frames are made from high quality, hand-cut wood.

Refreshingly Fair Prices

  • Framed prints start at just $19
  • Most frames are under $40
  • All orders include FREE shipping

In less than 5 minutes you can send a thoughtful, personal gift this Christmas! If you’d like to learn more about how you can start using Keepsake for gifts, you can click here!

