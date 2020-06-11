Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: LastPass

LastPass is a password manager and password generator that locks your passwords and personal information in a secure vault. From your LastPass vault, you can store passwords and logins, create online shopping profiles, generate strong passwords, track personal information in notes, and more. All you have to do is remember your LastPass master password, and LastPass will autofill web browser and app logins for you.

Stop getting locked out of your online accounts or struggling with frustrating password resets. Let LastPass remember your passwords for you, and keep you safe online.

Download LastPass now and get the protection you need for your online information. You can use LastPass across all your devices, including phones, tablets, and personal computers, for free.

Store usernames and passwords for all of your online accounts securely in your LastPass encrypted vault.

For Android and future OS releases, LastPass will automatically save usernames and passwords to the vault as you visit each site and app.

Passwords will automatically fill in for you as you visit sites and apps, so you never need to remember them again. Only remember your LastPass master password and forget the rest.

With free syncing, anything you save on one device is instantly available on all other devices.

Securely store information like credit card numbers and health insurance cards in the encrypted vault.

Log in with your fingerprint for simple, secure access to everything in LastPass.

Safely and conveniently share passwords with others, such as the cable login or WiFi password.

Create secure passwords in one click with the built-in password generator.

Multi-factor authentication secures your password vault to add a second layer of protection on your account.

LastPass never has the key to your encrypted data, so your information is available to you, and only you. Your vault is encrypted with bank-level, AES 256-bit encryption.

Get more with LastPass Premium:

Unlimited sharing of passwords, items, and notes

1GB encrypted file storage

Premium multi-factor authentication like YubiKey

Priority tech support

Desktop fingerprint authentication

Download LastPass today for simple, secure access to your passwords! If you’d like to learn more about how you can start using LastPass, click here!