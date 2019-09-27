Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Libby

Meet Libby. Discover eBooks and audiobooks from your local library. Brought to you by OverDrive.

Did you know your local library has thousands of eBooks and audiobooks? You can borrow them, instantly, for free, using just the device in your hand.

1. Fish out your library card

2. Open the Libby app

3. Find your local library

4. Search, sample, borrow, enjoy

It takes just a few taps to find and borrow a book. Libby has a ground-breaking built-in eBook reader, and a beautiful audiobook player. If you prefer, you can send books to your Kindle for reading.

• Sign in to multiple libraries, with one or more library cards

• Stay signed in for as long as you like

• Download books and audiobooks for offline reading, or stream them to save space

• Sample any book with a tap — nothing to download or delete

• Try a zoomable graphic novel, or a picture book with read along audio

• All your holds and loans are consolidated on a single shelf

• Tag titles as read, loved, hated, Wishlist, schoolbook, beach-reading, whatever you like

• Your loans, holds, reading positions, bookmarks and notes are synchronized automatically across all your devices

• Keep track of your reading history in the Activity tab

Libby is the brand-new app from OverDrive. We’re trying to simplify and bring joy to every aspect of digital borrowing and reading.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can start using Libby, you can click here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!