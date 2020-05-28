Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Life On Mission

The gospel of Jesus Christ is the most profound reality of life. But sharing it with someone can be as simple as three circles. Discover how you can share the gospel with anyone.

The 3 Circles: Life On Mission app helps answer common questions in a simple and memorable way so that you can begin to naturally and actively share it with others.

Answers To Common Questions Of Faith

What was God’s Design?

How did we depart from God’s design through sin?

Can anyone escape brokenness and what does brokenness feel like?

You’ll Also Learn

How does the Gospel of Jesus answer the questions that brokenness brings?

How does the Gospel compel one to repent & believe?

Can we through the Gospel recover & pursue back to God’s Design?

If you want to learn more about the Life On Mission app or the accompanying book that helps you share your faith in a whole new way, click here!