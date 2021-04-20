Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Linq

April 20, 2021

Build your network on real relationships. Welcome to Linq—the future of networking. Create, manage, and grow your network by building a comprehensive profile that keeps you connected.

Business cards are too easily forgotten, lost, or unused. With Linq there’s no awkward exchanges when you meet someone new—Get connected. Stay connected.

A successful network makes the dream work. Linq allows you to stay close to relationships that make a difference in your business, your career, your brand, and organization.

If you want to get started in using Linq for your networking needs, click here!

