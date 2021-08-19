Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Malwarebytes

Block scams and protect your privacy. Our powerful app scans for viruses and malware, and aggressively detects ransomware, PUPs, and phishing scams.

Benefits

Premium ($1.49 per month, or $11.99 per year)

Detects ransomware before it can lock your device

Real-time protection shields your device from infection. With mobile malware threats on the rise, advanced technologies deal with dangerous newcomers like ransomware before they can become a problem.



Safer browsing experience

Scans for phishing URLs when using the Chrome browser and alerts you when any are detected to ensure you have a safer experience while surfing the web. Only available for phones and tablets

Free (the Premium version also includes these benefits)



Conducts privacy audit for all apps

Identifies the access privileges of every app on your device so you know exactly what information you’re sharing. Keep tabs on which apps can track your location, monitor your calls, or cost you extra in hidden fees.



Finds and removes adware and malware

Searches all files and apps quickly and effectively for malware or potentially unwanted programs such as screen lockers or adware, freeing your device from bloatware.

Why Malwarebytes?

Imagine a world without malware. We do.

More than 4 million threats detected or blocked by Malwarebytes every day

More than 93 million scans by Malwarebytes every month

290,000+ installations of Malwarebytes technology every day

