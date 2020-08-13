Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Mathe Alarm Clock

Unlike conventional alarm clocks and alarm apps, Mathe Alarm Clock forces you to solve multiple-choice math puzzles before shutting off its alarm. You’ll never worry again about unconsciously pressing your alarm clock’s “snooze” button and oversleeping! Mathe Alarm Clock wakes your brain up. Irritating, but definitely gets you up!

Protect Yourself From Yourself

Preset the alarm volume and make it impossible to mute

Lock the alarms to prevent yourself from cheating

Randomize your missions and playlists so your brain won’t get used to it

Sharing a room? The “Don’t Wake my Spouse” button will help!

Alarm

Solve multiple-choice math puzzles to stop

Multiple alarms

Repeating alarms

Lockable (no way to cancel the alarm)

Ringtones designed to wake you up

Impossible to mute (preset volume)

Randomizable ringtone playlists

Wake up to your music

Mix in ringtones to your music

Wake up to the alarm talking

Optional: Super short snooze

Staying in control of your sleep routine is key to waking up feeling rested and healthy. Sleep deprivation can be dangerous to your health and the health of others. You should always focus on getting enough sleep first. That’s why Sleep Crusher also includes Bedtime Reminders and Enforcers.

Start Your Day The Right Way

Morning Routine lets you set tasks to start your day the right way. Imagine what you could already accomplish early in the morning, while others are still asleep.

Exercise, read, write, visualize, meditate, or do anything else that lets you thrive first thing in the morning.

The earliest minutes in the morning should be yours and yours only. Take them!

Mathe Alarm Clock is the right tool to get these extra minutes and to maintain consistency in your morning routine.

Get More Done & Be Healthier

Imagine how your life would change for the better if instead of oversleeping and feeling regret and frustration the rest of the day, YOU were in control? Think of how much more you could get done, and even how healthier your body and mind would be! With Mathe Alarm Clock, you won’t just change how you wake up… you’ll change your life

You can download the Mathe Alarm Clock app for free on Apple & Google Play!