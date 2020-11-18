Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: MeowTalk

This app is the cat’s meow! MeowTalk by Akvelon gives your cat a voice! Using machine learning MeowTalk instantaneously translates your cat’s meows into one of nine general cat intents; these nine intents represent cat moods and states of mind. But each cat also has its own unique vocalization and vocabulary of meows that goes beyond these nine general intents.

You can train the MeowTalk app to learn your cat’s unique vocabulary of meows (cat talk) by telling the app what each meow means when your cat makes it. When you give the app 5 to 10 examples of a specific meow for you your cat (e.g. “food”, “let me out”) the app can start to recognize that meow (be your cat translator) when it hears it. The language recognition is updated once a day so it may take up to 24 hours for the app to start recognizing the new word of your pet after you have provided the training information.

To train the app to learn a specific meow pick a context where you know with certainty what your cat is trying to say (e.g. feeding -> “food”, at the door -> “let me out”). Use the app to translate those meows then provide the correct translation. Repeat at least 5 times.

